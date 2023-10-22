MP: BJP denies tickets to Devendra Verma, Ram Dangore In Khandwa

Representative Image |

Khadnwa (Madhya Pradesh): BJP announced sitting MLA Narayan Patel as its candidate for Mandhata seat.

Meanwhile, surprise came from Khandwa and Pandhana seats, where party denied tickets to both the sitting MLAs and put trust in new faces. From Khandwa, party announced district panchayat president Kanchan Mukesh Tanve and Chayya More from Pandhana who switched from Congress to BJP.

The party denied tickets to sitting Devendra Verma from Khandwa and Ram Dangore from Pandhana.

Tanve currently holds district panchayat president post. Before entering into politics, she was an Anganwadi worker. She contested her first election as a district panchayat member and after becoming a member, she became Pandhana Janpad Panchayat president.

During panchayat elections held this year, she rebelled against the BJP and contested as an independent candidate. After defeating three veterans, she became a district panchayat member and joined BJP and got the post of district panchayat president.

Kanchan Tanve has got the ticket on the basis of caste factor and winning candidate. She comes from Balahi community, Khandwa assembly constituency is dominated by Balahi community.

Sitting MLA Narayan Patel, fought the 2018 assembly elections on Congress ticket and defeated Narendra Singh Tomar of BJP by 1,200 votes. Meanwhile, in 2020 he switched parties and joined BJP.

In the 2020 by-election, he contested on a BJP ticket and defeated Uttampal Singh of Congress by a margin of about 22,000 votes.

Another candidate Chhaya More hailed from Khargone district. She has been a district panchayat member three times on Congress ticket from Bhikangaon area adjacent to Pandhana area.

This is the reason why she was a contender from Bhikangaon in 2013, but due to caste equation, Jhuma Solanki got the ticket from Bhikangaon.

More later focused on Pandhana seat of Khandwa district. Meanwhile, Nandu Bare, who had contested the 2013 elections from Pandhana, passed away. Since she was from Arun Yadav camp, Congress gave ticket to Chhaya More from Pandhana in 2018 and she was defeated by Ram Dangore.

Khandwa district

Mandhata MLA Narayan Patel Uttam Pal Singh

Harsud Vijay Shaj Sukhram Salve

Khandwa Kanchan Mukesh Tanve Kundan Malviya

Pandhana Chhaya More Rupali Bare

Read Also IIM Indore Business Manager To Advise MSMEs Of Lucknow, Nominated In Udyog Bandhu Committee

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)