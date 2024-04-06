MP: BJP Celebrates Foundation Day In Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was celebrated with fervour by the district unit, underscoring the party's remarkable 44-year journey and its evolution into the world's largest political party.

The event, held at the party office on Palace Road, saw district BJP president Pradeep Upadhyay reflecting on the party's growth and the challenges faced during the Jan Sangh period.

Highlighting the pride in becoming a BJP member today, Upadhyay emphasised the party's continuous expansion. He expressed confidence in the BJP's victory in the upcoming parliamentary elections, predicting a sweeping win that would secure another term for the Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ceremony commenced with the garlanding of the party's founders, Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, with speakers paying tribute to their vision. Former Home Minister Himmat Kothari, along with district BJP president Pradeep Upadhdy, general secretary Nirmal Kataria, and other office-bearers, were present at the occasion.

In a significant development, Dhamnod Nagar Parishad councillor Onkarlal Patidar joined the BJP during the event, with Pradeep Upadhyay extending a warm welcome to him. The BJP press release highlighted the participation of various cell office-bearers and underscored the party's commitment to furthering its principles and objectives.