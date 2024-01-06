 MP: Bike-Borne Miscreants Attack Trader In Gandhwani, Loot ₹1.3 Lakh In Broad Daylight
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Bike-Borne Miscreants Attack Trader In Gandhwani, Loot ₹1.3 Lakh In Broad Daylight

MP: Bike-Borne Miscreants Attack Trader In Gandhwani, Loot ₹1.3 Lakh In Broad Daylight

The miscreants made away with a bag containing Rs 1.3 lakh.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 06, 2024, 10:41 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): A gang of eight assailants on three motorcycles targeted a grain merchant and robbed Rs 1.3 lakh in broad daylight near Jeerabad Higher Secondary School in Gandhwani on Manawar-Mangod Road.

According to information, the victim Aslam Mansoori sets up shop in the weekly market of Jeerabad to sell grains on every Saturday. The criminals, armed with sharp weapons, surrounded him and beat him, putting a sharp weapon to his neck.

The miscreants made away with a bag containing Rs 1.3 lakh. Additionally, a labourer accompanying Mansoori had his mobile phone snatched.

Jeerabad police outpost in-charge Anup Baghel was informed about the incident. Mansoori recounted the attack, stating that the criminals ambushed him while he was at the shop.

The police are actively investigating the case, scrutinising CCTV footage for potential leads.

This incident adds to the growing concern in the Gandhwani area, where a series of robberies targeting grain traders has been reported. The modus operandi involves criminals exploiting the presence of cash-laden traders in the weekly market.

The local police are intensifying efforts to apprehend the culprits and ensure the safety of traders in the region.

Read Also
Ayodhya Ram Temple Preps: Ram Temple Kites To Adore Indore Skies This Makar Sankranti, Business Of...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: City Zoo Could Soon House Zebras

Indore: City Zoo Could Soon House Zebras

Indore: Man Sentenced To 20 Yrs Jail Under POCSO Act

Indore: Man Sentenced To 20 Yrs Jail Under POCSO Act

Indore: Man Sentenced To Life For Killing Wife

Indore: Man Sentenced To Life For Killing Wife

Indore: Five Booked For Assaulting IMC Staff

Indore: Five Booked For Assaulting IMC Staff

MP: 63.01% Voters Exercise Franchise In By-Poll In Ratlam

MP: 63.01% Voters Exercise Franchise In By-Poll In Ratlam