MP: Bike-Borne Miscreants Attack Trader In Gandhwani, Loot ₹1.3 Lakh In Broad Daylight

Representational Image

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): A gang of eight assailants on three motorcycles targeted a grain merchant and robbed Rs 1.3 lakh in broad daylight near Jeerabad Higher Secondary School in Gandhwani on Manawar-Mangod Road.

According to information, the victim Aslam Mansoori sets up shop in the weekly market of Jeerabad to sell grains on every Saturday. The criminals, armed with sharp weapons, surrounded him and beat him, putting a sharp weapon to his neck.

The miscreants made away with a bag containing Rs 1.3 lakh. Additionally, a labourer accompanying Mansoori had his mobile phone snatched.

Jeerabad police outpost in-charge Anup Baghel was informed about the incident. Mansoori recounted the attack, stating that the criminals ambushed him while he was at the shop.

The police are actively investigating the case, scrutinising CCTV footage for potential leads.

This incident adds to the growing concern in the Gandhwani area, where a series of robberies targeting grain traders has been reported. The modus operandi involves criminals exploiting the presence of cash-laden traders in the weekly market.

The local police are intensifying efforts to apprehend the culprits and ensure the safety of traders in the region.