MP: Bhoomi Pujan of CM Rise School to be built at Rs 38cr in Manasa

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed Bhoomi Pujan of as many as 69 CM Rise Schools at an event in Indore

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 12:47 AM IST
article-image
Manasa (Madhya Pradesh): Local MLA Anirudh Madhav Maru performed Bhoomi Pujan for CM Rise School in Manasa town of Neemuch district on Friday. The school building will cost Rs 38 crore.

While addressing the event, MLA Maru expressed gratitude to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said that CM Rise School aimed at bringing a radical change in school education, will create a holistic learning eco-system and making resource-rich school to improve quality of education given to students.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed Bhoomi Pujan of as many as 69 CM Rise Schools at an event in Indore.CM Rise School Principal BL Baser while giving the welcome address said that CM Rise School buildings equipped with modern facilities of education will be built at designated sites and will be better than private schools.

On this occasion, MLA Anirudh Madhav Maru, janpad president Kaveribai Dangi, MP representative Pushkar Jhanwar, city council vice president Kishor Jolanya, DPC Pralay Upadhyay among others were present as chief guests.Rohit Mandalay conducted the event whereas Principal BL Baser expressed gratitude at the end.

