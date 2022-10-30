e-Paper Get App
MP: Bhoomi Poojan of CM Rise School held in Garoth

During this, MLA Devilal Dhakad, municipal council president Rajesh Sethia addressed the occasion.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 12:28 AM IST
article-image
FP NEWS SERVICE
Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhoomi Pujan programme of CM Rise School was held here at CM Rise Government Excellence School in Garoth on Friday in which minister of state of school education Inder Singh Parmar, MLA Devi Lal Dhakad, council president Rajesh Sethiya, mandal president Umrao Singh Chauhan, backward front district president Ranjit Singh Chauhan, block education officer BS Chauhan, CM Rice School principal Praveen Vyas, BRC head BK Ratnawat besides other dignitaries attended the event.

The “Bhoomi Pujan" programme of 69 CM Rise schools in the presence of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was telecast live at the event in which the CM said in his address that school buildings equipped with modern facilities of education will be built at designated site in order to provide education equivalent to Central education boards.

During this, MLA Devilal Dhakad, municipal council president Rajesh Sethia addressed the occasion. Former principal KK Bhatt, social worker Radheshyam Madaliya, Girjesh Sharma, O P Goyal besides other dignitaries and public representatives attended the event. The programme was conducted by Chandrashekhar Sharma, whereas Shyam Lal Patidar proposed a vote of thanks at the end of the event.

