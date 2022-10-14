MP: Bhimakheda bypass road lacks proper drainage

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): The people residing on the side of the only by-pass road of the city are facing hygiene problems due to stagnant drainage water on it. Reportedly, the water of drainage near Government College (on the side of the bypass) often gets collected on the road. This creates a foul smell along with spreading of contagious diseases in the residential areas like Beenpura village.

The passers-by also face difficulty in crossing the area full of water. Although there is a drainage system, constructed by the municipality in the past it is blocked by encroachers. Reportedly, residents have attracted panchayats and municipalities attention many times with the help of local newspapers. In return, they received no response. Notably, the cleanliness campaign has nothing to do with the areaís gram panchayat and municipality.