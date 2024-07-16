 MP: Bhikangaon Govt Hospital Flooded In First Heavy Rain, Patients In Trouble
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 12:09 AM IST
article-image
Slippery floors of hospital after rains | Picasa

Bhikangon (Madhya Pradesh): Bhikangaon Government Hospital, already known for its poor conditions, faced more issues after heavy rain on Sunday. The rain caused water to leak from the roof and flood wards and verandas.

Rajendra Sakle, a relative of a patient, said that people are slipping on the wet floors, which can lead to serious injuries, especially for pregnant women. Although the hospital staff attempted to clean up when the media arrived, the danger of slipping and falling remains.

The hospital also struggling with a lack of doctors, which results in long waits and inadequate care for patients. Despite ongoing complaints to district authorities, these problems have not been resolved.

Dr Vijay Verma, BMO Bhikangaon, acknowledged the issue, stating, "We have received information from the media persons. After talking to the staff, work will be done at the place where the water is leaking."

The situation highlights the urgent need for better maintenance and more medical staff to ensure the safety and well-being of patients.

