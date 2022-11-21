MP: Bharat Jodo Upyatra taken out in Mandsaur district

FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-kilometre foot march from Malhargarh block reached Mandsaur district headquarters on Monday travelling through different villages in the district.

Congress leaders informed that the foot march named 'Bharat Jodo Upyatra,' in support of Rahul Gandhi’s 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' which was started from Malhargarh block on Saturday culminated here at the district headquarters on Monday morning.

Many of the senior leaders from the district and hundreds of Congress workers participated in the Yatra.

Congress leader Shyamlal Jokchandra, acting Block Congress president Tulsiram Patidar, district Congress vice president Azhar Hayat Mev, general secretary Anil Borana, state representative Praveen Mangriya, secretary Kanhaiyalal Patidar and others joined the Yatra.

