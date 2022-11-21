e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Bharat Jodo Upyatra taken out in Mandsaur district

MP: Bharat Jodo Upyatra taken out in Mandsaur district

Many of the senior leaders from the district and hundreds of Congress workers participated in the Yatra

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 09:08 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-kilometre foot march from Malhargarh block reached Mandsaur district headquarters on Monday travelling through different villages in the district.

Congress leaders informed that the foot march named 'Bharat Jodo Upyatra,' in support of Rahul Gandhi’s 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' which was started from Malhargarh block on Saturday culminated here at the district headquarters on Monday morning.

Many of the senior leaders from the district and hundreds of Congress workers participated in the Yatra.

Congress leader Shyamlal Jokchandra, acting Block Congress president Tulsiram Patidar, district Congress vice president Azhar Hayat Mev, general secretary Anil Borana, state representative Praveen Mangriya, secretary Kanhaiyalal Patidar and others joined the Yatra.

Read Also
Mandsaur: Rajsate wins Malwa Mewar Kesari title
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: i-bus station crowded with Dysfunctional barricades, infrequent flow of buses

Indore: i-bus station crowded with Dysfunctional barricades, infrequent flow of buses

Indore: Change outlook, mindset of common men, says Collector Ilaya Raja T.

Indore: Change outlook, mindset of common men, says Collector Ilaya Raja T.

Sehore: Gambling den raided, BJP leader among other accused held

Sehore: Gambling den raided, BJP leader among other accused held

Shivpuri: Medical College staff to observe Black Day

Shivpuri: Medical College staff to observe Black Day

Sendhwa: Four including former sarpanch held for mistaken identity murder

Sendhwa: Four including former sarpanch held for mistaken identity murder