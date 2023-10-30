MP: Better Safe Than Sorry, Backup Nominations

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): As the ruling BJP and the main opposition Congress get ready for a poll battle in Madhya Pradesh, candidates on important seats in Malwa–Nimar are making alternative arrangements in case the nomination of the main candidate gets cancelled for some unforeseen reason.

In two important seats – viz Indore-1 and Dhar, the main party candidates have made their better half file nominations as dummy candidates in case their nominations get cancelled. While BJP veteran leader Vikram Verma filed nominations from Dhar constituency, which has been represented by his wife Neena Verma since 2008, in Indore-1, Congress candidate Sanjay Shukla’s wife Anjali Shukla submitted her papers to the district election office on the final day of nominations.

Both candidates will withdraw their nominations on the final day if the party’s chosen candidates get clearance from the election office. Sanjay Shukla who won elections in 2018 is taking on BJP stalwart Kailash Vijayvargiya. Shukla chose his wife as his dummy candidate. Similarly, Vikram Verma, one of the senior-most leaders of the region, filed as dummy candidate in place of his wife Neena Verma.

Interestingly, both ruling BJP and Congress let these two candidates choose their spouses to file dummy nominations instead of any other party leader who had been vying for candidature from the same constituencies. It appears neither of the candidates wants any dispute within the party over who will file the dummy nomination.