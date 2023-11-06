MP: Barwani Abuzz With Excitement About PM Modi’s Visit

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Barwani is abuzz with excitement as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a grand gathering at Talun village on November 13.

This visit marks his first appearance in Barwani since becoming the PM, although he had visited during the 2013 assembly elections while serving as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

BJP is making elaborate arrangements for this event, with the meeting venue covering approximately 10 acres of land at Talun, near the district headquarters.

Four helipads are being prepared for the occasion. The event is expected to draw a massive crowd, with BJP claiming a turnout of around one lakh party workers.

However, it's worth mentioning that a similar claim during union home minister Amit Shah's meeting in Barwani in 2018 did not meet expectations.

This visit is reminiscent of the 2008 elections when the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh held a meeting in Barwani to support the Congress candidates.

In contrast, Narendra Modi's second visit to Barwani, this time as PM highlights the significance of the area in the political landscape. The gathering of party workers and supporters from seven assembly constituencies promises to make this event a crucial one in the political calendar of Barwani.

