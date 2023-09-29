MP: Barodiya Tense After Clash In Immersion Processions In Ratlam

Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Tension gripped Barodiya village following a clash between Dalits and upper caste members during Ganesh immersion procession on Thursday. A heavy police force was deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident.

The annual Ganesh immersion procession took an unexpected turn when members of Rajput and Bagri community clashed over Ganesh immersion processions.

As per reports, members of upper caste obstructed Bagri community members from taking out Gamesh Idol immersions procession in the village after inebriated members created ruckus in the village. Tempers flared as the disagreement escalated, and what started as a verbal spat quickly turned into a brawl.

On the other hand, members of Bagri community alleged that upper caste members stopped their processions and also used castiest slur against them. On being informed, SDM Trilochan Singh Gaur, tehsildar Kulbhushan Sharma, SDOP Abhilash Alawe and station in-charge Dharmendra Shivhare along with police force rushed to village and brought situation under control after calling a peace meeting with gram panchayat officials.

In the morning hours, similar situation escalated and the police force from Namli was called in to bring situation under control. Security has been tightened to avoid untoward incidents ahead.

“The situation is under control. Those involved in spreading rumours and disturbing peace and harmony will not be spared”, said police official.

