MP: Bank Manager Molested By Colleague In Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old bank manager of a public sector bank lodged a complaint with mahila police station in Dhar accusing one of her male colleagues of molesting her when she was alone at the bank.

The matter was reported on October 3 at Manawar tehsil, situated at a bank in Dhar district, and an FIR in the matter was registered on October 4, police said.

Acting into the matter, police booked the accused head clerk-cum-cashier under section 354 (criminal force intending to outrage her modesty) and 354(A) (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code.

The complainant bank manager claimed that even after a police complaint against the accused head clerk, who hails from Bankaner village in Dhar district, no police or departmental action has been taken against him so far.

If sources are to be believed, senior officials from the bank ordered the transfer of both the complainant and accused to other places and acting on this, the accused head clerk has been transferred to a nearby branch, while the complainant who is on leave is still at Manawar.

As per the complainant's statement in the FIR, the complainant, who hails from Bhopal and is currently posted in Manawar and resides in the same village, informed that on October 3, after completing all bank-related work, at around 6 pm, when she went inside the locker room with the accused bank clerk to check lockers and the entry register, the accused kissed her on her cheek when she was checking entries in the register.

“Shocked by his move, I immediately moved out of the locker room and called my husband, who was in Mumbai at the time. At the same time, I’d also shared details of the entire incident with my immediate superior.”

“As soon as my husband returned from Mumbai on October 4, we lodged a police complaint against the head clerk.”

When contacted investigation officer and mahila police station in-charge Renu Agrawal said that they registered an FIR against the head clerk under relevant sections of IPC and put up a challan before the court.

On his arrest, Agrawal claimed that they are following the Supreme Court’s guidelines which say instead of arresting the accused, the police will now be obliged to issue a "notice of appearance" for any offence punishable with imprisonment less than or up to seven years.

Similarly, when contacted bank’s zonal manager said, “A police investigation into the matter is ongoing and we can’t do anything about that.”

