MP: Ban on photography and mobile in sanctum sanctorum at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The administration has banned photography and entry of mobile phones inside the sanctum sanctorum at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh said that mobile phones had always been banned in the sanctum sanctorum at Mahakal temple. Timely notice was also issued for the same. The last order was issued six months ago when photography was banned again.

"After the inauguration of Mahakal Lok, the number of devotees has increased. Devotees visiting the sanctum sanctorum take selfies and click photos, due to which common devotees have to face many difficulties while having darshan. Now we have been implementing our previous order of ban on photography strictly. Carrying mobiles and photography inside the sanctum sanctorum is completely banned," collector Singh added.

The priest of the Mahakal temple Pradeep Guru said that there was a ban on photography for years. The then administrator of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, Anand Sharma, implemented this rule in 1998. Since then, this rule was being followed. Nonetheless, photography and videography were allowed in special circumstances after taking permission from the Mahakal Temple Management Committee.

On the other hand, Congress MLA from Tarana constituency, Mahesh Parmar raised questions about the ban on photography in the sanctum sanctorum of Mahakal temple. He said, "This is BJP's bluff. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi had come to Mahakal temple, photo shoots were done from different angles, now Rahul Gandhi is arriving, and restrictions have been imposed on taking photographs. I will click pictures of Rahul Gandhi, if one can stop me, then one can." "I will also write a letter to collector Ashish Singh and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to lift the ban on photographs," he added.