MP: Bagh Schools In A State Of Neglect; Future Of Region's Children In Jeopardy

BEO standing in front of a closed school. |

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): The education system in Bagh block is in shambles, with many schools found closed during an inspection by BEO Arvind Nayak on Tuesday. The inspection, which covered various schools in the Ghatbori complex, revealed a shocking state of affairs, with teachers showing a blatant disregard for their responsibilities.

At Naveen Middle School, Ghotiyadev village, the school was found closed, while the primary school in Bavdiya village had zero attendance, with the teacher absent. Middle School, Bavdiya fared no better, with one teacher absent and zero attendance.

The BEO was appalled to find that the responsible teachers had turned Middle School, Bavdiya into a makeshift Dharamshala.

The Jan Shikshaks, responsible for monitoring rural schools in the tribal-dominated Bagh block, are not fulfilling their duties, leading to teachers failing to report to schools in rural areas.

The BEO, however, is taking his responsibilities seriously, showing alertness in ensuring proper educational management in the schools of the block.

In contrast, the Block Resource Center (BRC) seems to have lost control over the Jan Shikshaks under its purview, showing little interest in inspecting rural schools.

Public representatives are calling for higher officials to take strict action to improve the education system, which has become pathetic in Bagh block schools.

The lack of accountability and negligence among teachers and officials has brought the education system to its knees, leaving the future of the region's children in jeopardy.