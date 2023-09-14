MP: Babulal Jain Commercial Complex Inaugurated  

Guests unveil the stone to inaugurate ‘Babulal Jain Commercial Complex’ in Ujjain on Wednesday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Under the chief hospitality of Governor of Karnataka Thawarchand Gehlot, ‘Babulal Jain Commercial Complex’ under the business plan of Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) was inaugurated near Mahananda Nagar Circuit House here on Wednesday.

In the inauguration programme, Gehlot said that Ujjain is developing at a fast pace. UDA has an important role in the development of the city, which is doing a lot of work in the commercial sector.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav, MP Anil Firojiya and UDA chairman Shyam Bansal also addressed the programme. UDA CEO Sandeep Soni said that under the business scheme of UDA, the commercial complex has been constructed at a cost of about Rs 13 crore.

The total area of the campus is 2,741 sq metres. The area of the plot in the complex is 2,231 sq metres, in which a total of 20 shops, gardens and toilet blocks have been constructed on the ground floor and a total of 15 office-cum-flats have been constructed on the first floor and a total of 15 office-cum-flats have also been constructed on the second floor.

