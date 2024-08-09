 MP: AYUSH Doctors Demand Recognition As Qualified Professionals
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: AYUSH Doctors Demand Recognition As Qualified Professionals

MP: AYUSH Doctors Demand Recognition As Qualified Professionals

Ayush Medical Association and BJP Medical Cell submit memorandum to Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 11:53 PM IST
article-image
Ayush Medical Association and BJP Medical Cell submit a memorandum to Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The Ayush Medical Association Mandsaur in collaboration with the BJP Medical Cell presented a memorandum to Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda.

The memorandum emphasised that doctors holding BAMS, BHMS and BUMS degrees under the AYUSH system are qualified professionals who have completed a rigorous 5.2-year course from recognised universities and should not be wrongly categorised as quacks.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant Reiterates 'Appeasement Of None' Principle Amid Criticism Over Absence During Waqf Bill Discussion
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant Reiterates 'Appeasement Of None' Principle Amid Criticism Over Absence During Waqf Bill Discussion
Uttar Pradesh: Mayawati Reorganises BSP, Focuses On Dalits And MBCs To Regain Electoral Strength
Uttar Pradesh: Mayawati Reorganises BSP, Focuses On Dalits And MBCs To Regain Electoral Strength
Mumbai: Ex-Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh Challenges Anil Deshmukh And Son To Narco Test Over Antilia Bomb Scare
Mumbai: Ex-Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh Challenges Anil Deshmukh And Son To Narco Test Over Antilia Bomb Scare
Indian Railways Conducts Successful 130 Kmph Speed Trial Of 20-Coach Vande Bharat On Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Route, Cuts Travel Time To 5 Hours 21 Minutes
Indian Railways Conducts Successful 130 Kmph Speed Trial Of 20-Coach Vande Bharat On Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Route, Cuts Travel Time To 5 Hours 21 Minutes

The memorandum was presented in response to the current crackdown by the government on unqualified practitioners. While the AYUSH organisation welcomed the action, they expressed concerns that genuine AYUSH doctors could be mistakenly harassed or misclassified due to a lack of understanding of their qualifications.

Read Also
Bhopal: Thefts Rampant At Rly Stations; Recovery Rate Stands 10% Despite Essential Equipment
article-image

The association also put forth a demand that the registration of AYUSH doctors should be handled by the district AYUSH office rather than the CMHO office, ensuring that their credentials are recognised appropriately.

The delegation presenting the memorandum included Dr Mukesh Kumawat, district president of Ayush Medical Association, Dr RajmalSethia, district coordinator of BJP Medical Cell, Dr Jawahar Singh Mandloi, senior vice-president of Ayush Medical Association MP, and Dr Rajesh Borana, district secretary of Arogya Bharti, along with other esteemed members and AYUSH doctors from the Mandsaur and Neemuch districts.

Read Also
Indore: Congress ignored tribal icons like Tantya Bhil and glorified only Nehru-Gandhi family, says...
article-image

Action taken against quacks; Clinics sealed and medicines seized as authorities crackdown on unlicensed practitioners

Nalkheda: Following the directives of Agar collector Raghavendra Singh and under the supervision of CMHO Dr Rajesh Gupta, action has been taken against quacks operating in various towns.

Investigation teams were dispatched to multiple locations, including Nalkheda, Susner, Barod and Agar, leading to the sealing of unlicensed clinics and the confiscation of unauthorised medicines.

Read Also
Paris Olympic 2024: MP Govt Announces ₹ 1 Crore Award To Hockey Player Vivek Sagar; CM Mohan Yadav...
article-image

In Nalkheda, the investigation team, led by district health officer Dr Manish Kuril and CBMO Dr Vijay Yadav, along with revenue and police department officials, sealed a clinic in Ayodhya Basti run by BL Akela, which had previously been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Another clinic, Patidar Clinic on Baglamukhi Road, operated by Balram Patidar, was also sealed and all medicines were seized.

Similar actions were taken in other areas, including Barod, where two clinics were found closed before the arrival of the investigation team, and Susner, where an unlicensed clinic in Malipura was sealed

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: AYUSH Doctors Demand Recognition As Qualified Professionals

MP: AYUSH Doctors Demand Recognition As Qualified Professionals

MP: Umang Singhar Says Tribal Legacy Ignored, BJP Leaders Fire Back

MP: Umang Singhar Says Tribal Legacy Ignored, BJP Leaders Fire Back

Indore: NCB Seized Ganja Worth Rs 51 Lakh Being Carried In Truck Near Sagar

Indore: NCB Seized Ganja Worth Rs 51 Lakh Being Carried In Truck Near Sagar

Indore Commodities Buzz Of August 9: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of August 9: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Govt Teacher Takes Girl Students To Washroom, Strip-Searches Them For Mobile Phone In Indore; HC...

Govt Teacher Takes Girl Students To Washroom, Strip-Searches Them For Mobile Phone In Indore; HC...