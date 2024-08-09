MP: AYUSH Doctors Demand Recognition As Qualified Professionals

Ayush Medical Association and BJP Medical Cell submit a memorandum to Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The Ayush Medical Association Mandsaur in collaboration with the BJP Medical Cell presented a memorandum to Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda.

The memorandum emphasised that doctors holding BAMS, BHMS and BUMS degrees under the AYUSH system are qualified professionals who have completed a rigorous 5.2-year course from recognised universities and should not be wrongly categorised as quacks.

The memorandum was presented in response to the current crackdown by the government on unqualified practitioners. While the AYUSH organisation welcomed the action, they expressed concerns that genuine AYUSH doctors could be mistakenly harassed or misclassified due to a lack of understanding of their qualifications.

The association also put forth a demand that the registration of AYUSH doctors should be handled by the district AYUSH office rather than the CMHO office, ensuring that their credentials are recognised appropriately.

The delegation presenting the memorandum included Dr Mukesh Kumawat, district president of Ayush Medical Association, Dr RajmalSethia, district coordinator of BJP Medical Cell, Dr Jawahar Singh Mandloi, senior vice-president of Ayush Medical Association MP, and Dr Rajesh Borana, district secretary of Arogya Bharti, along with other esteemed members and AYUSH doctors from the Mandsaur and Neemuch districts.

Action taken against quacks; Clinics sealed and medicines seized as authorities crackdown on unlicensed practitioners

Nalkheda: Following the directives of Agar collector Raghavendra Singh and under the supervision of CMHO Dr Rajesh Gupta, action has been taken against quacks operating in various towns.

Investigation teams were dispatched to multiple locations, including Nalkheda, Susner, Barod and Agar, leading to the sealing of unlicensed clinics and the confiscation of unauthorised medicines.

In Nalkheda, the investigation team, led by district health officer Dr Manish Kuril and CBMO Dr Vijay Yadav, along with revenue and police department officials, sealed a clinic in Ayodhya Basti run by BL Akela, which had previously been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Another clinic, Patidar Clinic on Baglamukhi Road, operated by Balram Patidar, was also sealed and all medicines were seized.

Similar actions were taken in other areas, including Barod, where two clinics were found closed before the arrival of the investigation team, and Susner, where an unlicensed clinic in Malipura was sealed