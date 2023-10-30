MP: Awareness Camps Held To Increase Voting Percentage

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Voting awareness campaigns are being organised to increase voting percentage. Various activities are being held in low voting areas. Speaking about Mahidpur, about 262 polling stations have been set up in Mahidpur 213 assembly constituency. Around 34 polling stations have less than 75% voting percentage. Polling stations have been set up in some major areas including primary school Lakhakhedi Naharpur, Shala Nhawan Sagwali along with other places.

On the occasion, project officer AK Tiwari said that voters were being made aware and motivated through various events in Anganwadi like mehndi competition, rangoli making. According to information, the reason behind such low voting percentage in three polling stations was that a huge number of working people had migrated to Gujarat and Rajasthan.

These three stations include Brahmin Kheda, Sagwali and Narayan Khedi. According to polling station in-charges, the main reason behind low voting percentage could be people moving out due to employment in other states and many families also go out during the polling days.

