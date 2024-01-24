MP: Attempt To Spread Communal Tension Foiled In Meghnagar | Representative Image

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Hindu outfit have expressed their anger after some miscreants from a minority community posted objectionable posts on social media regarding the grand event of Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav here in Meghnagar town of Jhabua district. The timely action by the local police administration prevented communal tension in the town.

The incident in Meghnagar is said to have happened two days ago. Whereas another incident in Rambhapur village under the Meghnagar police station area, happened on Wednesday. A huge police force, deployed to ensure communal harmony, foiled the attempts of both incidents.

The comments and posts shared by Muslim youth on social media led to strong opposition, as they were highly condemnable and objectionable. Within no time, at 4 pm, a large number of people associated with Hindu organisations gathered at the Meghnagar police station and started demanding the arrest of the accused.

The police station in-charge told the protesting people that the police arrested the accused trio including Arshad Sherani, and Wasim Sherani, both from Sherani Pura and Owais Ali, a resident of Nayapura for spreading religious frenzy. Similarly in Rambhapur, police arrested one Aftab for posting objectionable posts on social media.

To avoid further escalation of tension, an additional police force has been deployed in the town.