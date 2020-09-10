MP at forefront in implementation of Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana

224 registered from Mundi

A programme was held under the Prime Minister Street Vendor Self-Reliant Fund Scheme was held in Manglik Bhavan on Wednesday. On the occasion Prime Minister interacted with the beneficiaries across the country online. Ex-city panchayat president Santosh Rathore, Deepak Patel, Chhaganlal Jain etc in their address told the beneficiaries to use the amount of Rs 10,000 given under the scheme properly and to repay this amount within time. Nagar panchayat CMO Sanjay Geete informed that as on date, 40 out of 50 sanctioned cases are from Bank of India and 10 from Narmada Jhabua Gramin Bank and 224 applications have been registered under this scheme. In a few days, other cases will also be approved and the eligible beneficiaries will get Rs 10,000. Certificates were given to the beneficiaries during the programme. Lokesh Rathore conducted the event. Deepak Soni, Shivram Desla, Subhash Rathore, KK Patel, Sanju Rathore and others were present on the occasion.

313 from Kukshi avail PMSY

Prime Minister Narendra Modi implemented the 'Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana' to provide relief to street vendors amid corona outbreak in the country. The scheme aims to bring back the business of street vendors on track affected by the lockdown. Madhya Pradesh has been at the forefront of implementing the scheme. PM Modi spoke directly to the street vendors beneficiaries of Madhya Pradesh. CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan was also present in the event through video conferencing. Under the Prime Minister's live video conferencing, the programme was heard by the people's representatives, beneficiaries of the city in the city council Kukshi. Chief municipal officer Kailash Karma said that under the Street Vendors Scheme, 313 beneficiaries have availed the scheme. BJP nagar mandal president Lokesh Chauhan, senior councilor Vijay Gupta, Sanjay Sirvi, Saripan B Agwan, Seema Dashora, Laxman Damore, Vijay Shitole, BJP Office Minister Satyendra Mishra, Yusuf Agwan, Sachin Bhavsar, Mones Jain, Monu Patidar etc were present.

812 street vendors register, 500 approved in Jaora

PM Modi directly communicated with the beneficiaries of Street Vendor Swanidhi scheme of Madhya Pradesh in a programme organised on Wednesday. MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey, sub-divisional officer and administrator Rahul Dhote (IAS) along with chief municipal officer Dr KS Sagar were present in the programme. The CMO informed that 812 street vendors have been registered under the scheme, out of which about 650 applications have been sent to different banks and 500 applications have been approved and a loan of Rs 10,000 has been deposited in the bank accounts of 250 beneficiaries. During the loan related proceedings of the beneficiaries, the amount will be deposited in the accounts as soon as possible. Coordinators Ritu Soni, Surbhi Munat, Dimple Pardesi, Uttam Narre, Pradeep Khare were also present.

Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana to benefit street vendors

Under the Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana, Street Vendor Self-reliant scheme of the Central Government and Madhya Pradesh Government more than one lakh street vendors have been benefited. Prime Minister Modi made direct communication through the Swanidhi Samvad programme in which the live broadcast of the event was done by webcasting on the LED TV screen as per the direction of government by Municipal Council Alot. The programme was conducted by CMO Ashok Parmar. Among the public representatives, former councilor Shravan Singh Solanki, former councilor Balkrishna Kuwadiya, staff Ashish Gupta, Sachin Borikar, Bharat Gome, Bhure Kha Multani, Ankit Bafna, Shyamlal Dubey, Rahul Sisodia, Mukesh Katheria etc were present.