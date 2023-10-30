 MP: Assured Of Ticket In LS Polls, Rajukhedi Withdraws Resignation From Cong
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 09:13 PM IST
article-image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Four-time MLA and ex-MP Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi has withdrawn his resignation from the Congress. Earlier, he had quit expressing his frustration and disappointment over party's negligence in ticket distribution. Rajukhedi had sent his resignation to Congress high command after being denied ticket from Dharampuri seat in Dhar district.

The Congress high command later reached out to Rajukhedi and convinced him into reconsidering his decision. He was also assured of ticket in upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In a letter addressed to Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath, Rajukhedi expressed his change of heart, "After careful consideration and assurances from you, I have decided to remain with the Indian National Congress and work in accordance with the party's policies." This turn of events highlights intricate political decision-making and efforts to retain experienced leaders.

