MP: ASI To Present Bhojshala Survey Report In HC On July 15

Indore HC | Wikimedia

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is set to present its survey report of the historic Bhojshala in the Indore Bench of MP High Court, on Monday.

The report is eagerly awaited, as it will shed light on the findings of the ASI's recent excavation efforts at the site. During the excavation, 37 idols of Gods and Goddesses were discovered, adding significant historical value to the site.

The ASI has meticulously prepared the report, which will be pivotal in the ongoing legal proceedings regarding Bhojshala. The High Court is scheduled to hear the case based on this report, with the next hearing set for July 22.

The Bhojshala survey has garnered considerable attention due to its historical and cultural significance. The presentation of the report is expected to provide crucial insights into the site's heritage and guide the court's decision-making process.

The discovery of the idols has intensified interest in the case, highlighting the importance of preserving and understanding the rich cultural legacy of Bhojshala.