MP: Artworks sell on artist’s branding, name and value

Management expert Dr Prayatna Jain addresses a gathering of artists during the two-day art exhibition, Kala ke Rang | FP PHOTO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day art exhibition, Kala ke Rang, showcasing 151 artworks of 63 artists from different walks of life ended on Sunday with an educational workshop on ‘Selling Paintings’. Create Stories Social Welfare Society organised the open exhibition at Canarys Art Gallery in Indore.

Organiser Deepak Sharma said, “There were artworks from 63 artists from 12 years to 73 years displayed in which different types of art forms were seen.” He added that the most challenging task for an artist was to sell art and, hence, a management expert was invited to hold a free workshop on the subject.

Management expert Dr Prayatna Jain said, “The biggest mistake made by today’s artists is that, as soon as the brush is applied to canvas for the first time, they feel that his or her painting should start selling and they’re unable to accept or criticise the mistakes or nuances of their art, which is wrong.”

He added that the rate at which the artwork can sell was decided on the artist’s branding, name, experience and value. “It doesn’t matter how much time you spend on making the artwork. What matters is the value of the artwork for the audience,” Jain said.

To achieve your goals as an artist, do this...

Understand yourself and your art. Hopefully, you are already working on making the best art

Know (or find) your target audience

Follow the money

Start at the local level, which means participate and attend local exhibitions and find out the demands of the people because our communication skills are automatically formed by participating in exhibitions

Make full use of social media and connect with as many people as possible

Work slowly and continuously, don’t give up

Stay current, that is stay updated on what’s going on today

Create a page of your art and, if possible, a website so that all your artwork can be seen in one place

Register on online shopping sites and sell your artwork there