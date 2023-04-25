 MP: Army personnel dies after trying to launch firework from his mouth
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Army personnel dies after trying to launch firework from his mouth

MP: Army personnel dies after trying to launch firework from his mouth

Nirbhay Singh Singar, posted with the Army in Jammu & Kashmir, had come to the village on a month-long leave to attend the wedding

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
Representative image |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old Army personnel died after he tried to launch a firework from his mouth at a wedding in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night at Jalokhya village under Amjhera police station limits, some 20 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

Nirbhay Singh Singar, posted with the Army in Jammu & Kashmir, had come to the village on a month-long leave to attend the wedding, Amjhera police station in-charge C B Singh said.

During the ceremony, Singar placed a firework rocket in his mouth, but it instead of shooting up, it burst in his mouth, killing him on the spot, he said.

Read Also
Indore: HC orders govt to present report on Mandsaur firing incident in 4 weeks
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Army personnel dies after trying to launch firework from his mouth

MP: Army personnel dies after trying to launch firework from his mouth

MP: NIA arrives in Ratlam to probe assets of aides of three men caught with explosives in Rajasthan

MP: NIA arrives in Ratlam to probe assets of aides of three men caught with explosives in Rajasthan

MP: Indoreans throng dental clinics to achieve picture-perfect smile

MP: Indoreans throng dental clinics to achieve picture-perfect smile

WATCH: Indore traffic police launches crackdown on bullet riders who modify silencer to emit...

WATCH: Indore traffic police launches crackdown on bullet riders who modify silencer to emit...

MP on Millet Mission: From Bajra cutlets to Kodo Kheer- A peek into cabinet ministers' special thali

MP on Millet Mission: From Bajra cutlets to Kodo Kheer- A peek into cabinet ministers' special thali