MP: Anti-Rabies Vaccination Drive Held

A total of 11 dogs received vaccinations against rabies and DHPPI, thanks to the combined efforts of club members and dedicated volunteers.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 01:07 AM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): In a heart-warming show of dedication to animal welfare, Prakriti Wildlife Club at IIT Indore, in collaboration with World Animal Protection, recently organised a vaccination drive to protect local dogs from rabies. This initiative coincided with the celebration of World Animal Protection.

A total of 11 dogs received vaccinations against rabies and DHPPI, thanks to the combined efforts of club members and dedicated volunteers. The event saw members of Prakriti Wildlife Club and enthusiastic volunteers coming together to lend their helping hands to this noble cause.

The success of the event was made possible by the generous support of the World Animal Protection NGO, which provided the essential vaccines needed to protect the animals from deadly diseases.

In a world where the welfare of our animals is of paramount importance, this collaborative effort between Prakriti Wildlife Club and World Animal Protection stands as a shining example of what can be achieved when communities unite to safeguard the well-being of our beloved four-legged companions.

article-image

