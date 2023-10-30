MP: Antar Singh Files Nomination Papers For Second Time

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): BJP candidate Antar Singh Arya filed his nomination papers for Sendhwa seat for the second time in a procession on Monday. Arya displayed his strength in the procession, by addressing public from an open jeep after inaugurating election office at Rally Ram Bazaar. He was accompanied by a large number of party workers. The procession traversed through main routes of the town. Arya presented his nomination papers to returning officer Abhishek Saraf.

Addressing media persons, he said “We will win elections with a great majority under the leadership of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and PM Narendra Modi.” Former BJP district president S Veera Swami, Mohan Joshi, Suresh Garg, Sunil Agrawal, Sitaram Patel, Badri Prasad Sharma, Shyam Patil, Lata Choudhary, Rameshwar Paliwal and others along with party workers were present.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)