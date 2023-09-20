MP: Anomalies Galore In Ongoing Sewerage Project Worth Crores

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Great anomalies have been galore in ongoing sewerage projects worth crores in Sanawad town of Khargone district. Upon finding the poor quality of the project work being undertaken by the private agency, residents resorted to demolishing poorly constructed sewage chambers on Tuesday.

Prayagpark Colony residents and Drishti Public School director Sunil Jain cited lenient approach and inadequate supervision led to poor quality of work.

The drainage system remains incomplete, continuing to cause significant inconvenience to residents of the town. However, the lack of a functional drainage system and low quality of chamber works may lead to overflowing causing frustration to its residents.

Alleging corruption in the project works, Municipal Corporation representative Inder Birla strongly reprimanded the engineer of the construction agency. Sensing the grim situation, residents informed the police. Residents fumed at the agency for not only the use of sub-standard construction materials but also the low-quality work of chambers.

Resentment is growing among the residents as their complaints have been falling on deaf ears of officials, and workers of the construction agency. On noticing the poor quality of work, Municipal Corporation representative Birla along with councilor Anil Bare also reached Prayagpark Colony and threatened that poor quality works and materials in project work would not be tolerated anymore.

With the state assembly polls inching closer, public representatives are hurriedly commissioning developmental projects, but have failed to keep a tab on the quality of the work undertaken, which left residents fuming over low-quality works.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)