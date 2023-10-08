 MP: Annakshetra Employee Dies Of Heart Attack
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Annakshetra Employee Dies Of Heart Attack

MP: Annakshetra Employee Dies Of Heart Attack

Colleagues said that on Friday at 5 pm Saligram suddenly felt nervous and had chest pain.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 02:27 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A 43-year-old employee of Mahakal Mandir Annakshetra died of a heart attack. Saligram, a resident of Chinadi village, Shivpuri, has been serving in Mahakal Temple Annakshetra along with his wife for the last 10 years.

Colleagues said that on Friday at 5 pm Saligramsuddenly felt nervous and had chest pain.

On getting the information, Annakshetra in-charge called the ambulance of Mahakal Temple and took him along with some colleagues to the district hospital. Here the doctors kept him in the ICU ward. Saligram died during treatment here.

Read Also
MP: Construction Work Of Minor Bridge, Community Building Begins In Ganj Basoda
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: On Matra Navmi Of Shraddha Paksha Women Administer Rituals At Gayatri Shaktipeeth  

MP: On Matra Navmi Of Shraddha Paksha Women Administer Rituals At Gayatri Shaktipeeth  

MP: Brahmin Federation Discusses Key Issues At National Meet

MP: Brahmin Federation Discusses Key Issues At National Meet

MP: Hariphatak Scheme Near Mahakal Mandir    

MP: Hariphatak Scheme Near Mahakal Mandir    

MP: Unidentified Body Recovered From Panwasa

MP: Unidentified Body Recovered From Panwasa

Madhya Pradesh: ADRM Returns Sans Inspection  

Madhya Pradesh: ADRM Returns Sans Inspection  