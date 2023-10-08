MP: Annakshetra Employee Dies Of Heart Attack

Representative Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A 43-year-old employee of Mahakal Mandir Annakshetra died of a heart attack. Saligram, a resident of Chinadi village, Shivpuri, has been serving in Mahakal Temple Annakshetra along with his wife for the last 10 years.

Colleagues said that on Friday at 5 pm Saligramsuddenly felt nervous and had chest pain.

On getting the information, Annakshetra in-charge called the ambulance of Mahakal Temple and took him along with some colleagues to the district hospital. Here the doctors kept him in the ICU ward. Saligram died during treatment here.