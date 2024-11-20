MP: Ambedkar Statue Comes Under Security Cover

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The life-size statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar has been brought under security cover. The district and police administration are also on alert. Cameras have also been installed so that there is no dispute or any person can create any mischief.

On Monday night, police officials came to the city to visit the statue of Babasaheb located at Tower Chowk. The officials kept coming and going one by one. A mentally ill person had damaged the statue. There was a huge repercussion to this incident. The administration made efforts for a new statue and it was found that there is a sculptor in Gwalior.

The statue was prepared from there. It has been installed at the designated place for unveiling. The statue has been wrapped in a cloth to keep it safe. CM Mohan Yadav is coming to lay the foundation stone of Ujjain Medical College on November 21 and the unveiling can be done by him.

Police administration had installed cameras at the statue site on Monday night itself. On the other hand, gunmen were also deployed. Gun-wielding soldiers were strictly instructed to perform their duties properly. Soldiers performed their duties at the statue site and surrounding premises throughout the night. The scene outside Babasaheb’s statue premises was interesting.

On Monday night itself, a truck arrived from the police line which contained camp equipment. A team of police personnel landed and set up the camp in no time. The team spent the night inside the camp. They also had all security arrangements.

According to SP Pradeep Sharma, the team is alert and vigilant. Recently, a deranged person had damaged the statue of Babasaheb. Our team gave full cooperation in maintaining law and order. Strong arrangements have been made for the security of the statue, he added.