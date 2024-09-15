 MP: Alirajpur BJYM General Secretary Accused Of Scam Involving Lakhs
MP: Alirajpur BJYM General Secretary Accused Of Scam Involving Lakhs

According to Patel, district general secretary of BJYM, Ankit Shah, took Rs 65 to 70 lakh from schools but failed to provide the material.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 11:33 PM IST
MP: Alirajpur BJYM General Secretary Accused Of Scam Involving Lakhs

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Former district president of Congress Mahesh Patel held a press conference in Alirajpur district on Sunday, accusing the BJYM of a scam involving lakhs of rupees meant for supplying sports material to government schools.

According to Patel, district general secretary of BJYM, Ankit Shah, took Rs 65 to 70 lakh from schools but failed to provide the material. In the session 2024-25, Ankit Shah took money from many government schools in the district, including Sondwa, Udaygad, Bhabhra, Kaththiwada and Jobat.

It was alleged that the payment was made by the schools on verbal instructions from some officers of the district, especially ADPC Ramanuj of the education department. It was claimed that Minister Nagarsingh Chauhan had directed the work and supplier Shah was directed by the minister.

Despite repeated requests, neither the material was provided, nor the money returned. District president of BJYM Vikas Maheshwari said he would get the matter investigated by the collector and if the allegation is found to be true, they would stand by the truth.

On the other hand, Ramanuj Sharma denied giving any verbal order and stated that the education department does not receive any money for such sports material.

A copy of the letter containing accusations has been sent to the Chief Minister, state president of BJP, MP Alirajpur, state president of BJYM, district president of BJP, collector, district president of Indian National Congress and Jobat MLA Sena Patel.

