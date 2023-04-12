MP: Akhilesh Yadav to visit Khargone to strengthen 'family' relations with Congress' former agri minister Arun Yadav

MP: Akhilesh Yadav to visit Khargone to garland former deputy CM, late Subhash Yadav's statue | File Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav will be on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh on April 13 and 14. He will reach Borawan village of Khargone at 3 pm to garland the statue of former deputy CM of Madhya Pradesh, late Subhash Yadav.

On this occasion, Akhilesh Yadav will be accompanied by former union minister of state for agriculture Arun Yadav and Kasrawad MLA Sachin Yadav.

A step to strengthen family relations

It is noteworthy that the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Late Mulayam Singh Yadav and the former deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Late Subhash Yadav had close family relations. Now, their sons Akhilesh Yadav, Arun Yadav and Sachin Yadav are taking these relationships forward and strengthening them.

Akhilesh Yadav will also meet the families of Arun Yadav and Sachin Yadav in Borawan.

Subhash Yadav’s statue was recently unveiled by former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh on the occasion of his birthday on April 1.