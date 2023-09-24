MP: Ajeevika Fair Opens In Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): To promote the exhibition and sale of products of self-help groups (SHGs), an Ajeevika Fair, street vendor convention and loan distribution programme began here at Krishi Upaj Mandi, Khargone.

The event would provide a platform for women’s self-help groups (SHGs), supported by the Rural Livelihood Mission, to sell and promote their products and create marketing linkages with the various selling platforms. Along with that, a live telecast of state-level street vendors, urban and rural, mega conference and loan distribution programme by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was held at the event.

Under the scheme, loan of Rs 40 lakh was distributed to about 200 street vendors in the district. Under the PM Swanidhi Yojana, loan amount of Rs 20 crore has been distributed to 15,000 street vendors as of now. Addressing the event, collector Shivraj Singh Verma said that the Ajeevika Fair aimed to provide them with an opportunity for additional income, exposure, and interaction on a large scale and also expressed the need to open Ajeevika Mall.

So, SHGs’ products also become popular like Swiggy and Zomato and their products become available online with a single click only. Narmadeshwar Shivling, Maheshwari sarees, organic spices, organic fertilisers, decorative items and various types of food items were the centre of attraction.

The programme was inaugurated in the presence of district panchayat president Anubai Tanwar, vice-president Bapu Singh Parihar, and district panchayat CEO Jyoti Sharma. Among other administrative officials, members of self-help groups, artisans and prominent citizens were also present.