MP: AIIMS-B aspirant gets caste certificate in 30 minutes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An instance of sensitive administration was witnessed on Tuesday when a girl selected for getting admission to the MBBS course in AIIMS, Bhopal, got her corrected caste certificate in just 30 minutes. According to the procedure and Deepawali holidays it was to have taken 10 days’ time.

A Scheduled Caste girl student was worried about getting the renewed and corrected caste certificate as she has to produce it by October 28 at AIIMS-Bhopal, where she has got selected for admission. But the timely help given by collector Manish Singh eased her worries.

The girl applied for correction in her caste certificate at 10.30 am on Wednesday at the collector’s office. On the initiative of collector Singh, she got the caste certificate around 11 am. Kanak Malviya, a resident of Musakhedi, said she had appeared for, and passed, the NEET examination. Counselling for getting admission to the MBBS course was held at AIIMS-Bhopal last week. During the examination of her documents, it was found that the caste certificate was out of date and did not even have her surname. She was given time till October 28 to submit the corrected caste certificate.

She was in despair over when she would apply as it was the festival season and when she would get her caste certificate. She presented her problem to collector Singh on Wednesday. Singh, while showing the utmost sensitivity, instructed additional collector Rajesh Rathod to make the caste certificate of this girl on Wednesday itself. Rathod said that, after taking an application from the girl, her caste certificate was issued immediately from the office of the 0SDM, Juni Indore. Rathod handed over the corrected certificate to the girl.

The girl, who came with her maternal uncle, Jitendra Parmar, was overwhelmed. She expressed her gratitude to collector Singh and the administration for this initiative. The girl, Kanak Malviya, said her despair had given way to new hope. “I’ll submit the caste certificate before October 28 and be able to get admission there. Today, the administration has brought a new ray of light in my life. I’ll have a better future now. This lesson of the administration has inspired me to serve the needy,” she said.