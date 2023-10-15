MP: Agrawal Community Celebrates Agrasen Jayanti

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Agrawal community members took out a Shobha Yatra to commemorate Agrasen Jayanti on the last day of three-day celebration with great pomp on Sunday, where members swore to work for the development of the community.

The yatra commenced from Satyanarayan temple, traversing through the main routes of the town and concluded at Agrasen statue. Members of the community felicitated as many as 16 elderly members with shawls and citations. Meritorious students of class X and XII who secured more than 90 per cent marks were also honoured during the programme by Dr Chanchal Agrawal, CA Radhika Agrawal and others.

As well as the winners of three-day competitions were also awarded citations by the dignitaries. Towards the end of the ceremony, community members had a collective dinner.