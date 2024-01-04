MP: After Defeat, Arya

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Elections are all about success and failure, and party workers don't have to feel dejected. "Tumhara Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai" (your tiger is still alive). For any task, you need not go anywhere as your brother is standing next to you. This was expressed by former cabinet minister Antar Singh Arya during the poll results review meeting.

BJP spokesman Sunil Argrawal informed that the meeting was held at Bijasan Manta temple ground and over 1,000 party workers participated. The meeting aimed to analyse the reasons behind their defeat and identify areas for improvement. Arya encouraged his team to share their perspectives and insights, fostering an open and collaborative environment. Together, they brainstormed strategies to bounce back stronger and ensure future success in upcoming polls.

Notably, Congress candidate Montu Solanki defeated Antar Singh Arya by a margin of 1677 votes here in Sendhwa.

During the meeting, Arya stated that the current story would have been different if each booth had received six votes in our favour. We made the error of thinking that we could not complete this task at each booth, and we are all accountable for it. It is fortunate that our party won the election and formed a government, so don't feel dejected, think positively, and work for the future.

We have to work on serving the country, which is the mission of the BJP. Society elections are going to be held in February, and we should win them with unity. The Modi government has to be actively formed in the Lok Sabha elections.

Arya added that even Atal ji and Indra Gandhi had lost the elections. There is no need to be disappointed by this; your Dada (elder brother) is with you for all your work.

Party other senior leaders also addressed the party workers and encouraged them to work hard for future.