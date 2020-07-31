MP Admission Guidelines 2020-21: Registration for UG courses from August 5, PG course from August 13

Indore: The anxiety of students waiting for admission in colleges is over.

The registrations for admission would start on August 5 for undergraduate courses and August 13 for postgraduate courses.

Days after Class 12th results were declared, Department of Higher Education (DHE) on Friday released the much-awaited guidelines for admission in government and private colleges in the state for session 2020-21. The admission would be held in three rounds.

Unlike last year, DHE would hold only one round of centralised online admission counselling while two other rounds will be held at college level.

Last year, DHE held two rounds of centralised counselling and one round CLC. Later more rounds were added to the admission process to fill vacancies in colleges.

In light of Covid-19 situation, DHE only kept one round of centralised online counselling as it is length. As admissions have already been delayed due to coronavirus crisis, the DHE does not want further delay the admission and reduce the academic period for the students.

This time, online verification

In view of Covid-19 situation, the DHE has scrapped the mandatory condition of verification of documents at government colleges. The verification will be done online through MPOnline portal. Only those students whose document verification could not be done online will have to show up any government college near their home and get the needful done.

Choice filling options hiked

Unlike last year, the DHE has increased the options of selecting from 9 colleges to 15 colleges. Students are required to select up to 15 colleges, priority-wise, at the time of registrations. They will be granted seats in colleges on the basis of marks in qualifying exams.

Centralised admission round

Head- UG- PG

Online registrations- Aug 5 to Aug 20- Aug 13 to Aug 28

Seat Allotment- Aug 28- Sept 4

Fee Payment- Aug 28 to Sept 2- Sept 4 to Sept 9

First CLC round

Vacant Seats- Sept 4- Sept 9

Fresh registrations- Sept 5 to Sept 13- Sept 11 to Sept 16

Merit list release- Sept 16- Sept 19

Fee Payment- Sept 16 to Sept 20- Sept 19 to Sept 24

Second CLC round

Quota conversion- Sept 22- Sept 26

Merit & fee submission- Sept 22 to Sept 26- Sept 27 to Sept 30