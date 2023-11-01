MP: Administration Prepares For Peaceful Conduct Of Polls

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): In view of conducting peaceful assembly elections, Alirajpur SP Rajesh Vyas along with his team launched a campaign to apprehend goons and miscreants in the region. Moreover, SP Vyas and district collector Abhay Bedekar inspected sensitive polling stations under Jobat and Nanpur police station jurisdiction.

It is noteworthy that stringent actions are being taken by the SST and FST teams to curb the transportation of illicit liquor at the inter-state and inter-district checkpoints. Besides, miscreants and goons with permanent warrants are arrested. SP Vyas said, “The police are committed to conducting peaceful voting. No anti-social element will be tolerated and effective actions are being taken to identify each one of them.” Along with this, the collector and SP also appealed to the residents to take part actively in the democratic process.