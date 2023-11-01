 MP: Administration Prepares For Peaceful Conduct Of Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Administration Prepares For Peaceful Conduct Of Polls

MP: Administration Prepares For Peaceful Conduct Of Polls

Along with this, the collector and SP also appealed to the residents to take part actively in the democratic process.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
article-image

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): In view of conducting peaceful assembly elections, Alirajpur SP Rajesh Vyas along with his team launched a campaign to apprehend goons and miscreants in the region. Moreover, SP Vyas and district collector Abhay Bedekar inspected sensitive polling stations under Jobat and Nanpur police station jurisdiction.

It is noteworthy that stringent actions are being taken by the SST and FST teams to curb the transportation of illicit liquor at the inter-state and inter-district checkpoints. Besides, miscreants and goons with permanent warrants are arrested. SP Vyas said, “The police are committed to conducting peaceful voting. No anti-social element will be tolerated and effective actions are being taken to identify each one of them.” Along with this, the collector and SP also appealed to the residents to take part actively in the democratic process.

Read Also
Indore: DAVV Ex-VC, Professors To Search Vehicles At Checkpoints
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Accused Of Thefts Worth Rs 1 Cr Arrested From City

Indore: Accused Of Thefts Worth Rs 1 Cr Arrested From City

Indore: Man Held For Fleeing With Sports Bike On Pretext Of Test Ride

Indore: Man Held For Fleeing With Sports Bike On Pretext Of Test Ride

Indore: Two Arrested For Robbing Teacher Of Gold Chain

Indore: Two Arrested For Robbing Teacher Of Gold Chain

Indore: Meeting Of Nodal Officers & General Observers Held

Indore: Meeting Of Nodal Officers & General Observers Held

Indore: Poll Parties Constituted For Vote From Home

Indore: Poll Parties Constituted For Vote From Home