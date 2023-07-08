MP: Admin Taking Measures To Boost Education Sector In Khargone

Representative Image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration would initiate a slew of measures to strengthen the education sector such as carrying out regular inspection of government schools and deduction of seven days salary for teachers found absent during the exercise.

District collector Shivraj Singh Verma on Friday held a review meeting with education and related departments and reviewed programme (schemes) implementation in Khargone district. Education officer Hemendra Vadnerkar faced resentment regarding the government fund embezzlement reported in Kasrawad janpad.

The collector issued orders to BRCs, BEOs to ensure inspection of all schools by July 31 and take steps for deduction of seven days salary for teachers found absent during inspection. DEO, DPC and assistant commissioner would be responsible for any disturbance. At the same time, instructions were given to issue notices to BRCs of Barwah, Bhikangaon and Maheshwar. The meeting lasted for around two-and-a-half hours.

District panchayat’s chief executive officer (CEO) Jyoti Sharma, DPC Shailendra Kanude, Tribal Affairs Department member AK Gupta, Construction Works Department PIU, assistant engineer Amit Vaskale besides BEOs, BRCs, assistant engineer and deputy engineer attended the meeting.