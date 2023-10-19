MP: Admin Keeps Eye On Vehicle, People Movement At State Border

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): District administration and police are keeping a close vigil on movement of vehicles and people in the border areas of Rajasthan.

On Wednesday night, collector Bhaskar Lakshakar and SP Rahul Lodha reached Piploda check post on Rajsthan border and inspected SST team activities and working. Meanwhile, in a meeting at collectorate, district collector Bhaskar Lakshakar directed monitoring teams to keep close watch on the violation of the code of conduct and illegal activities. In the meeting responsibilities were assigned to officials for assembly elections 2023, said an official press release.

As per information, postal ballot facilities have been provided for voters above the age of 80 years. Door-to-door distribution of form 12 D format too has commenced. Necessary instructions have also been issued by returning officer and SDO Revenue to respective BLOs about the form No.12 D.

According to official information, 700 vehicles, including four-wheeler, truck, bus and tractor, would be required for smooth conduct of polling in five assembly constituencies. District administration would maintain round the clock watch on social media posts.

A training session was organised in collectorate premises over paid news for employees posted in MCMC room. Master trainer Prof Riyaz Mansuri, Prof Lal Singh and Prof Saurabh Lal imparted training to employees. District Public relations officer Shakil Ahmad Khan was also present.

