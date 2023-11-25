MP: Action Demanded Over Objectionable Depiction Of Tribal Women In Alirajpur

Representational Image

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Youths of the tribal community of the district have expressed their displeasure over alleged social media posts showcasing women of their community as an object for sale. They have demanded to register an FIR against the perpetrators.

Expressing their discontent, youths said that the video was made during a wedding ceremony in Bhagoriya in which the perpetrators said that the ladies of the tribal community are available for rent and that their parents and husbands make money by selling them. The perpetrators have posted photos and videos of women on social media.

In a complaint filed at local police station, Nitesh Alawa said that the community members were angry as the photos and videos of women were made public and they were depicted in an objectionable manner. He said that this is a conspiracy to defame the community.

In his complaint, Alawa has urged the police to take action against the baseless, false and misleading information. Community members have also raised concerns that anti-social elements can take undue advantage of the situation and cases may increase in the region due to misleading information posted online.