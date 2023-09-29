MP: ABVP Stages Protest After Video Of School Girls Performing Qawwalis In Hijab Goes Viral, Guna School Removes Principal

FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Activists of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), on Friday, staged protests and shouted slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ after a group of girls were seen wearing a hijab (headscarf usually worn by Muslim women) and green coloured clothes during a cultural programme at a private school in Guna district. Expressing their displeasure over the incident, the activists protested in the school premises, forcing the school administration to apologise and remove the principal and a teacher.

A video of some girls wearing hijab during cultural programs in a school in Cantt area in Guna district has gone viral on social media.

In the video, some school girls can be seen wearing hijab during a cultural program. During the presentation, the girl students were also seen in a pose like offering Namaz. Other students of the school were also present in front of them.

This enraged ABVP workers and they staged a sit-in at the school demanding action against the management.

'Students performed some qawwalis'

Following the dispute, Cantt Police reached the spot and intervened. Although the correct information could not be found about when this cultural program was organized, ABVP has alleged that it was held a day before Eid. They said that the students were performing on the Bollywood song ‘Bhar Do Jholi Meri’ and the programs were such that no student would have been able to master it in a few days, so they must have been trained for 10-15 days.

Talking about the incident, Naib Tehsildar Gaurishankar Bairwa said that the school management has removed the principal of the school. Besides, the teacher who organized the cultural program has also been removed from the school and the situation is under control now.

