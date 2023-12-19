MP: 'A Meeting With An Inspector' Staged

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the first day of the week-long 38th National Theatre Festival organised by Abhinav Rangamandal, drama 'A meeting with an Inspector' written by JB Priestley was staged at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy auditorium here on Monday evening. ‘Meeting an Inspector’, adapted by senior actor, drama director Surendra Sharma and Pratibha Sharma, is a play urging one to meet oneself, talk to oneself, and improve oneself.

The inspector, who has come to investigate the suicide of a girl, gradually puts Khanna and his elite family in the dock and defines the importance of a cooperative life over the selfish life brought about by modernity and development. Abhinav Rangamandal head Sharad Sharma said that An Inspector Calls written by English playwright John Boynton Priestley (1894-1984) exposes layer by layer the selfish mentality present in the lifestyle of the upper class, exploring human innate relationships and exploring the criminal mentality and leaves many questions for introspection.

In the drama, the role of Mister Khanna was played by Girijesh Vyas, Misses Khanna by Sheetal Arora, Ashok by Ankit Das, Sheela by Yasmin Siddiqui, Vikram- by Yash Rai, Mairai by Zaza Siddiqui and the role of Inspector was played by director Sharad Sharma.