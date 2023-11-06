 MP: 86-Year-Old Mulkan Bai Casts First Vote Of Poll-2023 In Khetia
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: 86-Year-Old Mulkan Bai Casts First Vote Of Poll-2023 In Khetia

MP: 86-Year-Old Mulkan Bai Casts First Vote Of Poll-2023 In Khetia

Voters were provided with the necessary forms in advance and the process of going door-to-door to facilitate their voting began on Monday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 06, 2023, 10:26 PM IST
article-image

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Eighty-six-year-old Mulkan Bai became the first voter in the district to cast her vote for the upcoming assembly elections. The event was graced by the presence of district election officer Dr Rahul Fating and SP Puneet Gehlot.

Mulkan Bai, a resident of Pansemal assembly constituency, exercised her franchise from the comfort of her home on Monday. This initiative to enable home voting for voters aged 80 and above or with more than 40 per cent disability, was made possible by the Election Commission.

Voters were provided with the necessary forms in advance and the process of going door-to-door to facilitate their voting began on Monday.

Expressing her gratitude, Mulkan Bai commended the Election Commission for this thoughtful provision.

Fating and Gehlodt inspected the training given to polling personnel after holding a meeting with sector officers and police sector officers at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government College in Pansemal.

They observed the door-to-door voting efforts for elderly and disabled voters and visited the centre designated for postal voting. They also oversaw the final training sessions for polling teams at the college.

A voter awareness campaign was also conducted by the Municipal Journalist Association of Khetia. Numerous officers and police personnel, including district public relations officer Bhavana Kumrawat and others, were also present to support this important civic initiative.

Read Also
WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi Breaks Into Laughter As Congress Leader Hands Over Bouquet Without Flowers In...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Petlawad: Land Of Red-Hot Chillies And Flavour-Tangy Tomatoes

Petlawad: Land Of Red-Hot Chillies And Flavour-Tangy Tomatoes

MP: Residents Grapple With Severe Traffic Issues In Mandleshwar

MP: Residents Grapple With Severe Traffic Issues In Mandleshwar

MP Elections 2023: Amit Shah To Undertake 84-Km-Long Roadshow In Dhar

MP Elections 2023: Amit Shah To Undertake 84-Km-Long Roadshow In Dhar

MP: Illicit Liquor, Vehicle Worth ₹11.8L Seized In Alirajpur

MP: Illicit Liquor, Vehicle Worth ₹11.8L Seized In Alirajpur

MP: Barwani Abuzz With Excitement About PM Modi’s Visit

MP: Barwani Abuzz With Excitement About PM Modi’s Visit