MP: 80 Cannabis Plants Seized From Farm In Badnawar |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): The Badnawar police have seized around 80 cannabis plants worth Rs 8 lakh from a farm in Majre Sipania under Tilgara gram panchayat on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, TI Deepak Singh Chauhan-led team raided a farm belonging to the accused, Munnalal Damar. However, the accused, upon sensing the police presence, escaped.

An offence under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the farmer. The investigation into the matter is currently ongoing. The police have also launched a search operation to trace the accused.

In a separate incident,the Amjhera police apprehended two individuals in possession of a country-made pistol on Friday.

Police station in-charge Sanjay Singh Bais said that based on a tip-off, a raid was conducted in Rajpura village. Despite an attempt by the accused to flee on a motorcycle, the police managed to apprehend them.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Nemu Gundiya, and Yogesh Kharadi, residents of Badveli village.

A country-made pistol was recovered from their possession.

During investigation, they failed to produce any valid licence authorising their possession of the firearms. A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered and further probe was underway.