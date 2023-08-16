MP: 77th I-Day Celebrated With Enthusiasm In Manawar

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): The 77th Independence Day was celebrated in Manawar tehsil of Dhar district with great enthusiasm as students of all the government and private schools took out a Prabhat Pheri, raising slogans of patriotism.

In various institutions, the heads of the institutions celebrated the Day with pomp by hoisting the flag.

ADJ Bhupendra Nakwal hoisted the flag in the court premises. Other judges and members of the Bar Association were present on the occasion.

SDM Rahul Gupta hoisted the flag in the revenue department. Dheeraj Babbar hoisted the flag in the SDOP office, and TI Kamlesh Singhar hoisted the flag in the police station premises.

Municipal council chairman Ajay Patidar unfurled the flag in the Municipal Council. CMO Santosh Chauhan, councillors, and employees were present.

Social worker Suresh Gadhiwala hoisted the flag at Sardar Patel High School. Institution head Rameshwar Patidar, D C Patidar, Mohan Patidar, Rajesh Patel, and Principal Mukesh Patel were present in the programme.

Niranjan Davar hoisted the flag at Saraswati Shishu Mandir, and MLA Dr Hiralal Alava hoisted the flag at Congress Bhavan.

