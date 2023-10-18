MP: 7 DJ Vehicles Seized, 9 Yet To Be Taken In Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Responding to various complaints received against noise pollution making DJ vehicle operators who were running along with the processions and Kavad Yatras in the city, the Mhow police had registered a case on August 21. But they failed to seize any vehicle.

However, as soon as the model code of conduct was imposed, the police came into action and seized seven DJ vehicles on Monday. However, nine DJ vehicles are still to be seized.

Many times police action gets affected due to political pressure. The same thing happened in the DJ case. After several consecutive complaints, the police registered a case against 16 DJ operators on August 21, but due to political pressure, the police could not seize these DJ vehicles.

After the imposition of the model code of conduct, the police have started taking action openly. On Monday, seven out of 16 DJ vehicles were seized. Now the police are busy searching for the remaining nine vehicles.

TI Sanjay Dwivedi said that the remaining DJ vehicles will be confiscated soon. After this, he will present them in Mhow court.