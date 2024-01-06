MP: 63.01% Voters Exercise Franchise In By-Poll In Ratlam

Representative Image |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): About 63.01 percent of voting reported for the by-election of Ward 31 (Jagjeevan Ram Ward) of Ratlam Nagar Nigam on Friday.

According to official information, 64.85 percent of male and 61.06 percent of female voters exercised their franchises. Counting of votes will take place on January 9, it is informed.

Voting commenced at five polling booths of Ward 31 at 7 am which concluded at 5 pm.

Polling was about nine percent less than the voting that took place for this ward in the last elections. Karan Kaithvas (BJP), Mukesh Kaithvas (Congress), Mohan Borasi (AAP), and Satish Giri (Ind) were in the fray for the corporator post.

The by-election was necessitated due to the death of corporator Ashok Jonwal (BJP). There are 3,815 voters in the Ward, while 2,404 voters exercised their votes.

ELECTION SEIZURE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (ESMS): In a virtual training programme of the Elections Commission of India, officials of the district took part on January 5. According to information, upper collector Dr Shalini Shrivastava, additional SP Rakesh Khakha, master trainers and nodal officials took part in the virtual training, official information said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has developed the Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) for real-time updates.