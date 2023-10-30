MP: 61 Candidates File Nomination For 7 Constituencies Of District On Last Day

BJP candidate Anil Jain Kaluheda files nomination paper from Ujjain North constituency on Monday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Sixty-one candidates filed nomination papers from seven assembly constituencies on the last day of nomination filing here on Monday. Additional collector and deputy district returning officer MS Kavache, said that Karan Singh Gurjar (BSP), Narendra Parmar (Akhand Bharat Empire Party), Tejbahadur Singh Chauhan (BJP), Anand Kumar Gotharwal (Independent), Dilip Singh Gurjar (Congress), Narendra Chauhan (Azad Samaj Party) and Akash Sharma (All India Hindu Mahasabha) filed papers from assembly constituency number-212-Nagda-Khachrod.

In assembly constituency number-213-Mahidpur, Anil Kumar (Independent), Rajesh Kumar (Azad Samaj Party Kashiram), Pratap Singh Sisodia (Independent), Madhu Kumar (Independent), Bahadur Singh (Independent), Zuber Khan (Independent), Tanwar Singh (Independent), Kailashchandra Gattani (BJP), Sonu (Independent), Dwarka Prasad (Rashtriya Navajagran Party), Shyam Singh (Independent) and Radheshyam (BSP) filed nomination papers.

BJP candidate Mohan Yadav files nomination paper from Ujjain South constituency. |

In assembly constituency number-214-Tarana (SC), Jagdish Chauhan (BSP), Mahesh Kumar Parmar (Congress) and Ramchandra (Independent) filed nomination papers. In assembly constituency number-215-Ghattiya (SC), Ramlal Malviya (Congress), Madanlal Mimrot (Independent), Balusingh (Azad Samaj Party Kashiram), Madanlal (BJP), Ravi (Azad Samaj Party Kashiram) and Rameshchandra (Independent) have filed nomination papers.

From assembly constituency number-216-Ujjain North, Suresh Prajapat (Independent), A Razak (BSP), Anil Jain (BJP), Maya Trivedi (Congress), Mushtaq Ahmed (Independent), Shivam Yadav (Independent), Mohammad Rafiq (Independent) filed nomination papers. From assembly constituency number-217-Ujjain South, Chandravijay Singh Chauhan aka Chhotu Bana (Independent), Rahul Chauhan (Independent), Prakash Narwaria (BSP), Prem Singh (Independent), Dr Mohan Yadav (BJP), Sandeep Patel (Independent), Chetan Yadav (Congress), Nilesh Tiwari (All India Hindu Mahasabha), Kuldeep Singh Rathore (Real India Party) and Virendra Singh (Independent) filed nomination papers.

In assembly constituency number-218-Barnagar, Kishore Malviya (Independent), Murli Morwal (Congress), Gangabai (Bahujan Mukti Party), Shantilal Dhabai (Independent), Kuldeep Bana (BJP), Kailashchandra Vaghela (Congress), Shyam Vishnwani (Independent), Ishwar Chauhan (Congress), Jitendra Singh Pandya (BJP), Krishnachandra (BJP), Dashrath Lal (Azad Samaj Party), Nitin Rathore (Independent), Mohan Singh Palduna (Independent), Hiralal (Independent), Abhishek Chauhan Sen (Shiv Sena) filed nomination papers.

