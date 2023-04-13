 MP: 55-year-old farmer dies mysteriously in Neemuch
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 12:40 AM IST
Picture for representation

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A 55-year-old farmer died under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday night upon reaching Neemuch Mandi for selling agriculture produce. A case was registered with Baghana police station.

Manohar Mehrolia, mandi inspector, district hospital said that the deceased was identified as Prahlad Patidar (55) of Kumarwadi village under Khachrod police station. He had visited Neemuch Mandi in order to sell 3 sacks of herb Alkhra. He was found dead on Tuesday night due to unknown reasons.

On being informed, Baghana police rushed to the scene and shifted the body to district hospital after making a Panchnama. The deceased kin were informed about his untimely demise. The body was handed over to the kin after post-mortem. The exact reason behind the death could be ascertained following the autopsy report. As per prima facie evidence, sudden cardiac arrest could be the reason behind his death. Further probe is underway.

article-image
