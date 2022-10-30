MP: 5.5 kilogram opium seized from man who injured cop with knife

Representative Image |

GAROTH (MANDSAUR): Garoth police in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh have arrested a drug peddler after they recovered 5.5 kilogram opium from his possession. A police officer was injured when accused attacked him using a knife while being arrested.

As per details, Garoth police had launched a vehicle checking drive at Chand Khediya road, Boliya village on Saturday where a man riding a bike was stopped for checking. When police wanted to check his bag, the man attempted to flee from the spot but police foiled his attempt.

In no time, accused attacked police officer Pankaj Kumawat with a knife injuring him severely. Upon searching, the police recovered 5.5 kg of opium from his vehicle. The arrested person has been identified as Nepal Singh Rajput, 34, a resident of Chhanka Kheda village of Jhalawar district of Rajashtan.

Another accused Jai Singh, a resident of Tapkheda village, Garoth town is still at large in the case. A case under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic substance Act (NDPS), Arms Act has been registered at the police station.

The injured policeman along with a civilian was admitted to government hospital with severe injuries. The 5.5 kg opium worth Rs 11 lakh and the motor cycle worth Rs 50,000 were confiscated.

