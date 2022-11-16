MP: 5,000 Cong workers to join Yatra from Sehore

File Image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party has been holding meetings in Sehore district in view of Bharat Jodo Yatra, which will enter state next week, party workers said on Wednesday.

About 5,000 workers and senior leaders of Congress party will join Bharat Jodo Yatra after its arrival in the state on Sunday. Talking to the media, the workers said senior leaders of the party are making intense preparations to welcome Yatra in the state.

A mega meeting of Congress party will be held in the Ujjain and Indore districts of the state, which all senior Congress leaders and most party workers will attend. Yatra has instilled hope among the Congress party workers of the state. Rajeev Gujarati has been appointed as convener of Yatra from Sehore district.